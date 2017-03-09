Man, 39, stabbed during disturbance in El Dorado, police say

A 39-year-old man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing Wednesday night in El Dorado.
Police said in a news release that the stabbing happened during a fight between the man, a 43-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman. They were in the 400 block of North Denver at the time. Officers who responded to the area at 6:15 p.m. following a 911 call found the 39-year-old hurt, El Dorado police Lt. Maggie Schreiber said by phone.
He was in critical condition immediately after the stabbing and was still in the hospital Thursday morning, she said. No one else was harmed.
“All parties involved have been identified and interviewed,” the El Dorado Police Department said in the news release. The names of those involved were being withheld until the investigation is finished, the agency said.
Police also weren’t saying what type of weapon was used in the stabbing or where on his body the 39-year-old was wounded, Schreiber said. But his injuries weren’t considered life threatening, she said.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
Comments