Third Subway robbed in less than a week

Wednesday night the Subway at Harry and Rock Road became the site of at least the third sandwich shop robbery in Wichita this week.
Police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said a man walked into the restaurant, in the 7900 block of East Harry, at about 7 p.m., told employees he had a weapon and demanded money. He fled with cash before authorities arrived. The robber was described as a white man, about 6-feet-3-inches tall with a medium build and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans, she said.
No one was hurt, a Sedgwick County dispatcher said Wednesday. Anyone with information about the robbery can call police at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
On Sunday night an armed robber struck the Subway in the Delano neighborhood, at 1016 W. Douglas. The Subway store in the 3300 block of East Harry, near Hillside, was robbed on Monday night.
Police said these two robberies might have been carried out by the same person. The suspect in Wednesday’s robbery is different.
