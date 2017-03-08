Subway robbed in southeast Wichita

An armed robber held up a Subway restaurant in southeast Wichita on Wednesday night, authorities said.
The robbery occurred just after 7 p.m. at Harry and Rock Road, a Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor said. No injuries were reported.
No information on the suspect’s appearance was released. It’s at least the second Subway robbery in the city this week.
The Subway store in the 3300 block of East Harry, near Hillside, was robbed on Monday night.
More information on Wednesday night’s robbery is expected to be released on Thursday morning.
