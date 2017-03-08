Car dealer must pay $6,355 after engine quickly fails

A customer bought a car for $4,568.75 from a south Wichita car dealer.
The customer drove it away. Only 25 miles later, the engine failed.
Prosecutors have worked out a deal with the local car dealer to make him pay full restitution, said Dan Dillon, spokesman for the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, in a prepared statement.
The business, Jones & Co., at 4550 S. Broadway, will pay a total of $6,355.90 in restitution, civil penalties, investigative expenses and court costs, Dillon said.
“In Kansas, automobile suppliers are specifically prohibited from selling cars ‘As Is,’” Dillon wrote. “Suppliers must disclose specific defects to consumers so there is equal bargaining power between suppliers and consumers.”
