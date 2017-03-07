Burglar steals $3,900 in phones, devices in Sprint Store break-in

A burglar got away with about $3,900 worth of cell phones and other devices after breaking into a west Wichita Sprint Store but was captured quickly by police investigating the case.
Wichita police officers went the 4400 block of West Kellogg at about 2:05 a.m. on Tuesday to investigate a report of an alarm going off at the Sprint store. They noticed damage to the store’s front and several phones and other electronics missing when they arrived, Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said. The investigation led officers to a home in the 5600 block of West 24th Street, where they arrested a 34-year-old man after a short foot chase, she said.
He had some of the electronics on him when he was arrested, Woodrow said. All of the stolen items were recovered, she said.
The man was booked into jail on suspicion of burglary and theft, Woodrow said.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
