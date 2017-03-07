Jail inmate dies after becoming unresponsive in booking area

A 29-year-old inmate at the Sedgwick County Jail died Monday after becoming unresponsive in the jail’s booking area, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
The sheriff’s office said it was withholding the man’s name at the request of his family.
He became unresponsive at 6:20 p.m. and received immediate medical attention from staff at the jail and paramedics who responded to a call for help. An ambulance took the man to a Wichita hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly before 8 p.m., according to the release.
His cause of death was not immediately known. An autopsy is pending, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities notified the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the sheriff’s office’s investigation division of his death.
The man was being booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of unspecified felony charges, the sheriff’s office said. His is the jail’s first in-custody death of 2017.
