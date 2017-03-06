Fugitive wanted in decade-old Wichita killing charged with murder

A fugitive arrested last month in connection with a decade-old Wichita homicide was in court Monday to hear that he has been formally charged with first-degree premeditated murder.
Rogelio Reyes, 29, was wanted in the September 2007 killing of Avelino Galvez, who was shot after pulling into the parking lot of the QuikTrip at 1610 E. Lincoln. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers captured Reyes on Feb. 21 as he was crossing from Mexico into El Paso, Texas. He is a U.S. citizen but had been living in Nuevo Casas Grandes, Chihuahua.
He was booked on Friday into the Sedgwick County Jail and is being held on bonds totaling $504,500.
Reyes made his first appearance before Sedgwick County District Court Judge Jeffrey Goering on Monday afternoon, according to court records. He is due in court for a preliminary hearing on March 21.
