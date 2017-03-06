Man gets 2 years for fraud in stolen ID case

A man who was implicated in a 13-person identity theft ring in Wichita was sentenced Monday to two years in prison.
Thomas Rye, 37, of Phoenix used a stolen identity to buy a $52,000 car from a Wichita auto dealer, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.
Rye pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud. On Jan. 2, 2016, he applied for credit to buy a $52,725 Dodge Challenger Hellcat at Eddy’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, but he was using a stolen identity when he did so, Rye said.
The dealership became suspicious after finding mistakes in the paperwork, so they called police. Rye was arrested that day at the dealership, according to the release.
The transaction was just one of many fraudulent transactions that Rye and 12 others are alleged to have attempted over the years, totaling around $3.5 million. The fraud started with stealing mail, then continued with fake credit and culminated in shopping sprees.
Rye will serve the sentence at the same time that he serves another sentence in Arizona.
