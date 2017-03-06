Man who used Kik app to distribute child porn gets 20 years

A Leavenworth man will spend 20 years in federal prison for distributing child pornography.
U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said Joshua Grimm, 33, bragged about sexually abusing a 4-year-old girl to an undercover detective from Arizona who communicated with him in an Internet chat room, then sent a photo of the girl and said that he had “thought about kidnapping a young girl from a park or busy store.” He also said he wanted a girl between the ages of 5 and 11 to sexually abuse, according to court documents.
The detective came across Grimm in June while monitoring a chat room called “Kids XXX” in Kik, an instant messenger application, according to court documents. Grimm used the user name “thegrimmfromkansas” on the program and “was posting several images and videos of children being sexually abused,” the documents say. After the detective responded to one of Grimm’s posts with “good stuff Grimm,” Grimm initiated a private chat with him.
Based on Grimm’s statements and the explicit images, the detective obtained a subpoena for Kik and contacted the FBI in Kansas.
A subsequent law enforcement search of the phone Grimm was using to distribute the pornography turned up 655 images and 21 videos, including of prepubescent minors, infants and toddlers, according to court documents.
Grimm pleaded guilty in December to one count of distributing child pornography, court records show. He was sentenced Monday morning in the federal court in Wichita, Beall said.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
Comments