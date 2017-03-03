Cox batteries the target of new theft trend, police say

Wichita police say thieves have targeted ground-based battery stations in recent months.
“There’s a larcency crime trend involving the Cox Communication back-up batteries,” Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said. “The unknown suspects are forcing the stations open to gain entry and to steal the batteries.”
Woodrow said about 90 batteries have been stolen out of these stations since November. She said this is the first time they have been targeted by thieves.
“There is no real set time of day,” she said. “It’s just occurring all over the city.”
Woodrow asked residents to stay vigilant and “keep an eye out” for suspicious behavior around the stations.
