Police arrest one man, search for another after store robbery

A man is in jail after robbing a Wichita business, but police are still looking for another suspect.
Police received a call Thursday night at around 8:50 p.m. from an employee at the Family Dollar in the 2200 block of East Central.
“An unknown suspect entered the business armed with a gun and demanded money,” Wichita police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said.
He fled with another suspect who was waiting outside the store. Police found them in the 1300 block of North Volutsia.
“After a brief foot chase, (officers) were able to take one of the suspects into custody,” Woodrow said.
A 31-year-old man was booked into jail for aggravated robbery, felon possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana and traffic charges.
“Investigators are working to identify and contact the other person,” she said.
Daniel Salazar: 316-269-6791, @imdanielsalazar
Comments