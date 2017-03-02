Mississippi man charged with attempted murder in Pratt shooting

A Mississippi man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection with a shooting in Pratt on Wednesday, Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced.
Alex Bridges Deaton, 28, is also accused of aggravated robbery, theft and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer. His bond has been set at $5 million.
Deaton is scheduled for a first appearance at 11 a.m. Monday in Pratt County District Court.
According to a court document filed with the criminal charges, Deaton is accused of shooting Riley Juel and stealing his Cadillac CTS. He then crashed the Cadillac on I-70 near Dorrance while fleeing law enforcement officers.
Deaton is accused of two homicides in Mississippi and several other shootings, authorities have said.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments