Man sentenced in fatal hit-and-run sent to work release after 2 days in jail

A judge who sentenced a Clearwater man to 60 days in jail last week in connection with a hit-and-run death ordered the man released from jail and sent to a work release program on Monday, after the man served Saturday and Sunday in jail.
“The judge chose to modify his sentence, which is entirely within the judge’s discretion,” said Dan Dillon, a spokesman for the Sedgwick County district attorney’s office, which prosecuted Cary Whitlock. The judge, Terry Pullman, sent him to work release for rest of the the 60- day sentence.
The judge had also sentenced Whitlock to 18 months of probation in connection with a hit-and-run death more than two years ago.
Whitlock, 55, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in the death of 43-year-old Jeremy Napier on Sept. 14, 2014.
Police had said Napier was walking on 103rd Street South between Ridge Road and Hoover Road near Clearwater at about 2:30 that morning when he was struck by an SUV that then drove away.
A second vehicle ran over Napier a short time later. But coroners were unable to determine which blow caused his death, so there wasn’t enough evidence to charge Whitlock with a more serious crime.
Whitlock pleaded no contest in January.
Napier, also of Clearwater, was the father of three school-age children. During Whitlock’s sentencing last month they gave tearful speeches about losing their father.
Whitlock offered a brief apology to the children in court and asked for their forgiveness. Then he told them Napier was already lying in the road when he hit him, and did not see him.
He said he knew he struck something the night of the collision but did not know what it was.
