Kansas troopers catch murder suspect after pursuit

A man wanted in connection with an assortment of crimes, including murder, in multiple states was arrested Wednesday morning in north-central Kansas.
According to a release from the Kansas Highway Patrol, Alex Deaton was apprehended just south of I-70 near Wilson in Ellsworth County by troopers just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Troopers had used spike sticks in an attempt to stop a black Cadillac that was eastbound on I-70.
Deaton, according to the release, was wanted in Pratt County after a shooting at a convenience store earlier Wednesday morning. Charges against Deaton could be brought in multiple counties in Kansas, the release said.
He is also a suspect in a murder case in Mississippi, the release said, along with other cases in multiple states.
The Highway Patrol attempted to pull over the Cadillac at about 7:50 a.m. before it fled, leading to the use of the spike sticks. The driver of the Cadillac took the Wilson exit off I-70 and traveled south for a short distance, but was stopped before entering the town.
The Cadillac caught on fire after it crashed near Wilson. No injuries were reported, the release said.
