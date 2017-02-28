Robber cuts hole in Quik Cash roof, ties up employee opening store

A Quik Cash employee opening a Wichita store Tuesday morning was met by an armed robber who had cut a hole through the roof. He tied her up with zip ties before stealing an undisclosed amount of cash from the payday loan provider.
Wichita police say the employee of the 447 N. Oliver location said the robber confronted her by “running up behind her” and forcing her down to the ground at gunpoint at 8:55 a.m. He then secured her hands behind her back, took money and fled out of a back door.
Police say the robber is a black man in his late 20s who is around 5-feet, 9 inches tall and thin. He was wearing a black ski mask, a black thigh-length coat, dark-colored khaki pants and was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun.
Anyone with information about the robbery can call Wichita police detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County at 316-267-2111.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
