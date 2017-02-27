Olathe shooting scanner traffic: Minute by minute, a desperate manhunt unfolds

The call went out on the police scanner at 7:16 p.m. Wednesday.
“Armed disturbance … at Austins, 2103 East 151. Calling any available units.”
A minute later, more details: “Disturbance out of Olathe at Austins Bar & Grill. The RP (reporting party) advised a white male got out and shot two other males. He’s in a white shirt, jeans, black and white scarf.”
“He’s on foot in the area?”
“Affirmative.”
Within minutes, officers were on the scene of the triple shooting that left one dead and two injured. The police dispatches from the Johnson County public safety network were captured and archived on Broadcastify.com, an online source of police, fire and other public safety audio streams.
Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32, an engineer at Garmin Ltd., was killed in the attack. His friend and fellow engineer, Alok Madasani, 32, and bar patron Ian Grillot, 24, were injured.
Adam W. Purinton, 51, of Olathe, is charged in Johnson County District Court with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder. He made his first court appearance Monday and was appointed a public defender. He is in the Johnson County Jail on $2 million bond.
The FBI is also investigating the case as a possible federal hate crime. Purinton allegedly told his victims, two of whom were from India, to “get out of my country.”
In the first few minutes after the shooting, a description of the attacker was issued: “The suspect is reported to be a white male, jeans, with a white shirt, and a black and white scarf around his head. … They’re now saying the suspect left on foot, westbound.”
At 7:23 p.m., more details surfaced: “Now we’re being advised the suspect’s name is Adam and he’s a white male wearing a white shirt with military medals.”
Two minutes later: “We’ve got a bartender that can ID our subject, who’s supposedly a regular,” apparently referring to the bar and grill.
Within 15 minutes of the shooting, the victims were en route to the University of Kansas Hospital, according to the scanner traffic.
A canine unit arrived at the shooting scene shortly after that to help track down the suspect.
Around 7:40 p.m. came information about the weapon: “Apparently, the suspect had a handgun concealed in the bandanna and he was firing from that concealed position.”
Police requested an updated description of the suspect a few minutes later.
“I’ve got white male, thin build, wearing a short sleeve … button-up type shirt, possibly a Navy-style, with ribbons and badge and medals. Is there anything else?”
The response: “Dark pants, black and white bandanna. Small frame. Skinny.”
Several minutes later, police were at a nearby liquor store, where they’d been told the suspect worked. They were told the suspect’s name was Adam Purinton, that he no longer worked there and that he had been in the military.
The suspect’s address was soon broadcast on the scanner, along with more information: “Supposed to have quite a few weapons in the residence.” Police began fanning out in Purinton’s neighborhood, searching on foot and with dogs and helicopters.
Shortly before 8 p.m., police were asked if they needed a county bus to transport the witnesses.
“Yes, please.”
“Approximately how many have you got?”
“Close to 200 people.”
Purinton was apprehended at 12:40 a.m. Thursday about 80 miles away in Clinton, Mo. A bartender at an Applebee’s had contacted authorities, saying a man had come in and said he needed a place to hide out after he’d just killed two Middle Eastern men.
