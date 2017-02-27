Clearwater police seek help regarding car burglaries

The City of Clearwater is asking for some help.
On Sunday morning, several of the city’s cars were broken into, and one of the burglars attempted to use a credit card stolen in the burglaries at the Wichita Wal-Mart at 6110 W. Kellogg.
Video of two suspects at the Wal-Mart store show them driving a larger black SUV, possibly a Ford Expedition, with a large New England Patriots sticker in the rear window.
If anyone knows anything about the burglaries or recognizes the suspects, they are encouraged to call the Clearwater Police Department at 620-584-2312.
Beccy Tanner: 316-268-6336, @beccytanner
Comments