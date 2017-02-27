Kwik Shop in north Wichita robbed at gunpoint

A Kwik Shop store in north Wichita was robbed at gunpoint early Monday morning, according to police.
Sgt. Nikki Woodrow of the Wichita Police Department said officers were dispatched to the robbery call at the convenience store’s location at 710 W. 29th St. North at 3:20 a.m.
A store employee reported that a man with a thin build showed a handgun and demanded money. The man, the employee said, was wearing a dark green hooded jacket and a blue bandana.
No injuries were reported. The same Kwik Shop store was also robbed on Dec. 12.
Anyone with information about the robbery is encouraged to contact the Wichita police or call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
