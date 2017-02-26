Topeka-area storm spotter classes begin Monday

Residents of northern Kansas can receive a refresher course on how to identify severe weather threats from courses being hosted by the Topeka branch of the National Weather Service.
Classes will be held in each of the counties included in Topeka’s coverage area, with the first of the season being held Monday in Coffey County. The classes are free and open to the public.
Those interested in becoming storm spotters will be asked to complete additional online courses.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
