Pratt man sent to prison for trying to kill a police officer

A Pratt man has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison for attempting to kill a law enforcement officer, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said.
Bradley Grant Verstraete, 46, was sentenced to 102 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections by Pratt County District Court Judge Francis Meisenheimer, Schmidt said in a statement. Verstraete was convicted by a Pratt County jury last September of attempted second-degree murder of Pratt police Officer Kenneth Wright.
Verstraete was also convicted of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer involving Pratt police Sgt. James Ferbert. The crimes were committed in January 2015, Schmidt said.
The case spurred Schmidt to seek a legislative change making all crimes committed against a law enforcement officer subject to an enhanced sentence, since such enhancements are not available for the charge of attempted second-degree murder. House Bill 2049, known as the Law Enforcement Protection Act, is pending in the Kansas Legislature.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments