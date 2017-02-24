Wichita man convicted in federal sex trafficking case

Jurors this week convicted a Wichita man of sex trafficking two women and a girl who worked as his prostitutes.
Daederick Lacy, 25, is scheduled for sentencing May 11 at the federal courthouse in Wichita. He was found guilty Thursday of one count of sex trafficking of a minor, one count of sex trafficking of an adult and one count of interstate transportation of a minor in furtherance of prostitution, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.
Prosecutors say Lacy advertised the women and girl for sale on an adult website, rented motel rooms for sexual encounters and took them to meet men. He also drove the girl across state lines to work as a prostitute in Texas, Beall said.
Lacy faces at least 10 years in federal prison for two of the crimes and at least 15 years in prison on the third. He could also be ordered to pay up to $250,000 in fines, Beall said.
