February 23, 2017 4:32 PM

Robber who shot Julie Dombo is facing new charges

By Amy Renee Leiker and Tim Potter

The Wichita Eagle

The convicted robber who has just begun serving a 31-year sentence for the shooting that caused store customer Julie Dombo to lose her limbs has now been charged with a number of other robbery-related crimes.

James Michael Phillips, 27, was sentenced in December for shooting Dombo in a Derby AT&T store on Aug. 11, 2015. Dombo’s injuries resulted in amputations.

On Thursday afternoon, Phillips made his first appearance in Sedgwick County District Court. He faces 19 new charges – five counts of aggravated robbery and 14 counts of kidnapping, according to court records. The new charges involve other robberies that occurred before the Dombo shooting, in January, March, May and July of 2015.

Phillips has been brought from prison to the Sedgwick County Jail. His bond has been set at $500,000, records show. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 9.

