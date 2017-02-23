Wichita dealership to pay $19,000 in civil penalties over deceptive sales claims

A south Wichita car dealership accused of engaging in deceptive business practices involving car sales and leases has agreed to pay $19,000 in civil penalties, investigative expenses and other costs.
Family Motors, 4230 S. Broadway, entered into a consent judgment that calls for the penalties on Thursday with the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Consumer Protection Division, according to a news release. The business also violated the terms of a previous consent agreement from last July, the district attorney’s office said.
Family Motors was accused of selling a vehicle without disclosing a manufacturer recall and also of trying to leave out, change or limit implied warranties of merchantability — an ordinary buyer’s expectations of goods — and fitness of a vehicle to be leased.
In Kansas, auto suppliers are prohibited from selling vehicles “as is” and must tell buyers and potential buyers about safety recalls and other material facts.
Family Motors has agreed to stop engaging in practices considered deceptive and unconscionable by the Kansas Consumer Protection Act, the district attorney’s office said.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
