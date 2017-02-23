Five things to know about Olathe Austins shooting

Learn about who the suspect in the shooting is, where it happened and the three victims in the shooting. One man was killed.
Neil Nakahodo The Kansas City Star

Crime & Courts

Man suspected of running over officer charged with aggravated battery

Prosecutors charged the man suspected of running over Wichita police Officer Brian Arterburn during a pursuit with aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer. Justin F. Terrazas, 31, made his first appearance in Sedgwick County District Court on that count and other crimes Friday afternoon before Judge Faith Maughan. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

Crime & Courts

Burglars try - and try and try - to break in with hammer

In Port St. Lucie, Fla., burglars were caught on video surveillance trying to break into a gas station What the suspects weren't expecting was impact-resistant glass standing between them and the inside of the store. Check out what happens after the glass breaks. (Courtesy of Port St. Lucie Police Department)

Editor's Choice Videos