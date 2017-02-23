Five things to know about Olathe Austins shooting

Wichita police Detective Wendy Hummell talks about a cold case where a teenager from out of town was shot and killed. She spoke at the Wichita Police Department's daily media briefing on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.
Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay and Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter discuss Monday the arrest of a Wichita police officer during the Wichita Police Department’s regular weekday news briefing with reporters. (Feb. 13, 2017)
Prosecutors charged the man suspected of running over Wichita police Officer Brian Arterburn during a pursuit with aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer. Justin F. Terrazas, 31, made his first appearance in Sedgwick County District Court on that count and other crimes Friday afternoon before Judge Faith Maughan. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)
Wichita State University's National Institute for Aviation Research is now ready to coordinate with local law enforcement agencies to create virtual reality crime scenes. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)
Wichita police on Thursday continued to document the crime scene where an officer was critically injured after being struck by a fleeing motorist in a stolen car. (video by Jaime Green) February 9, 2017
In Port St. Lucie, Fla., burglars were caught on video surveillance trying to break into a gas station What the suspects weren't expecting was impact-resistant glass standing between them and the inside of the store. Check out what happens after the glass breaks. (Courtesy of Port St. Lucie Police Department)
A Wichita police officer injured Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, when he was run over by a fleeing suspect, is still hospitalized and a suspect has been booked on attempted first degree murder charges. (Travis Heying/Feb. 8, 2017)