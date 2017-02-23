Three people, plus suspect dead in Harvey County shooting

Harvey County authorities say three people were slain and shooter killed by a Newton police officer overnight in 2100 block of North Spencer.
Newton police and Harvey County deputies responded to a report of a shooting in that area around 12:30 p.m. Thursday and found three people dead, the Newton Police Department said in a Facebook post. “Witnesses led officers to a suspect, who confronted officer with a shotgun. The suspect was shot by a Newton officer. He was transported to Newton Medical Center,” where he was pronounced dead at 3:04 a.m., the post said.
Authorities were looking for another person who was at the shooting scene but say they do not think the public is in danger. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist with the investigation.
No officers were hurt.
The names of those killed have not been released. Authorities are expected to give more details throughout the day.
This is a developing story. Check Kansas.com later for more information as it becomes available.
