Police search for gunman after three people shot at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe

A gunman shot three people in a packed Olathe bar Wednesday evening, then fled on foot to a nearby neighborhood as police mounted a manhunt that paralyzed much of south Olathe.
Police late Wednesday night had surrounded a house near 155th and Lindenwood where the gunman— believed to be a white male in his 50s — may have been holed up.
Heavy police activity in neighborhood near 155th and Lindenwood in Olathe after shooting at Austin's. @KCStar pic.twitter.com/p8uVWyhgGA— Greg Farmer (@gregfarmerKC) February 23, 2017
Police said they had identified a person of interest and were trying to make contact with him.
According to a police spokesman the shooting occurred about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at Austins Bar and Grill, 2103 E. 151st St. Witnesses said the suspect was in Austins drinking and making racial slurs. At one point, they said, one of the regulars stood up to the man.
Two of the victims were in critical condition and one was seriously injured, Olathe Police Sgt. Logan Bonney said. Sources said two of the victims were of Middle Eastern or Indian descent.
Police told residents of south Olathe to shelter in place, and Olathe South High School was reportedly locked down.
Olathe South High School WAS locked down. A mom tells me students are being let out. Police are still looking for suspect in triple shooting— Caroline Sweeney (@CarolineKCTV5) February 23, 2017
A police command post was set up at Scarborough Elementary School at 153th and Lindenwood. There was also a heavy police presence at 155th and Mur-Len Road, with police in military-style vehicles and officers in camouflage gear.
Police command post at Scarborough Elementary in Olathe near 153rd and Lindenwood. @KCStar pic.twitter.com/fpG8MIicva— Greg Farmer (@gregfarmerKC) February 23, 2017
Canine units and a helicopter were being used in the search for the suspect. Neighbors in the Scarborough neighborhood said the suspect may have suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder. He also may have recently been diagnosed with a serious illness.
Four hours after the shooting, investigators were inside the bar combing for evidence.
Tyler Lape, 23, of Olathe, was at the bar and left about five minutes before the shooting.
He said he believes a friend of his was among the injured, possibly shot in the shoulder and the hand.
Lape said the bar was packed with people watching the University of Kansas basketball game.
Lape was having a beer with his friend and left to go home and let his dogs out. Minutes later, he heard news of the shooting.
“I was just there, that’s impossible,” he thought.
By the time he got back, the bar was a crime scene.
Lape said he didn’t know why his friend would have been shot, and he is worried about him.
“He’s a really nice guy,” Lape said. “He would stick up for anybody. He’s not a guy who would start a fight.”
Garret Bohnen, a former employee at Austins, watched police work the crime scene from a car across the street from the bar. Bohnen said he was worried about the fate of his former coworkers, which includes a roommate.
The roommate called Bohnen after the incident.
“He said, ‘Yo, someone got shot,’ ” Bohnen said. “He said it three times over.”
Bohnen added the incident was frightening.
“It’s scary,” he said. “It’s a place I know. It’s like a miniature family. The regulars know us, and we know the regulars.”
Former University of Kansas football player Daymond Patterson II tweeted that a cousin once worked at the bar. Patterson, now a personal trainer for professional athletes, expressed disbelief about the shooting.
“Heard somebody randomly went into a restaurant my cousin used to work at in Olathe today and shoot (sic) it up,” Patterson wrote. “...Crazy world!”
Heard somebody randomly went into a restaurant my cousin used to work at in Olathe today and shoot it up. Smh crazy world !— Daymond Patterson II (@DP2Nice) February 23, 2017
This is a breaking news story. Details will be posted to www.kansascity.com as more information becomes available.
The Star’s Judy Thomas, Laura Bauer and Ian Cummings contributed to this report.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
