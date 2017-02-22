Police seeing more auto larceny reports lately. Here’s why.

Wichita police say they’ve noticed more auto larceny reports involving unlocked doors and open windows over the past few days and are encouraging people to keep their vehicles secure to prevent thefts.
“The weather has obviously been nice lately, and more people are leaving windows down and cars unlocked,” Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said.
Letting the fresh air in while you’re away even for a few moments might seem like a good idea. But it gives thieves an easy score, Woodrow said.
Items recently reported stolen from unsecured vehicles include purses, wallets, personal papers, identification and cash. Medical equipment, garage door openers, mailbox keys and clothes also have been taken.
The thefts aren’t concentrated in any one area of town; they’re taking place all over, Woodrow said.
She offered this advice to avoid falling victim:
“Lock your car doors whether your car is parked at your house, at a business or even at a park. Also hide or take out all of your valuables and personal property. Even if your car is locked, if a purse or something enticing is laying in your car, it can only take seconds for a thief to gain entry and take your belongings.
“A larceny from auto can turn into other serious crimes, such as burglary, if they obtain a key or a garage door opener — or identity theft or forgery if someone gets your personal information or credit cards. So please, save yourself the hassle.”
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
