Judge unseals 4-year-old money laundering, smuggling indictment

A federal judge on Wednesday unsealed a four-year-old indictment accusing a man of money laundering and bulk cash smuggling.
Enrique Klassen Wiens is charged with attempted or caused “to be delivered approximately $302,830 in United States currency to another person,” knowing that the money was gained through illegal drug distribution and would be used to further criminal activity, according to court documents.
He also faces two counts of bulk cash smuggling for allegedly dodging currency reporting requirements and taking more than $10,000 in concealed money across U.S. borders. Jim Cross, spokesman for U.S. Attorney Tom Beall’s office, said he could not share more details about the case.
The crimes occurred March 29, 2012, according to the indictment. It was handed down by a federal grand jury on Jan. 29, 2013, and unsealed at the request of prosecutors, court records show.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
Comments