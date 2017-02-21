Crime & Courts

February 21, 2017 4:04 PM

Drug store robbed, police say

By Bryan Horwath

bhorwath@wichitaeagle.com

A CVS Pharmacy store in east Wichita was robbed at gunpoint on Monday, according to police.

Wichita police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said that the pharmacy department at the CVS drug store at 4808 E. Central was robbed by a man with a gun just after 7 p.m. on Monday.

The man showed a firearm, Woodrow said, and demanded drugs from a pharmacist.

If anyone has information about the robbery, they are encouraged to contact the Wichita Police Department or call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath

