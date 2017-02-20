Man gets just under six years in prison for 2015 double killing

A Sedgwick County judge last week sent a 23-year-old man to prison for just under six years for shooting three people he thought were trying to collect drug money from him.
Two of the men Adam Ray shot in the head died, leading to homicide charges. District Judge Ben Burgess on Thursday ordered Ray to serve a 71-month term for killing Omar Garcia and Ernesto Aguilar-Retana, both 21, and injuring a third man while they were in a car in the 5300 block of North Meridian on Oct. 22, 2015.
Prosecutors charged Ray with two counts of second-degree murder and one count each of attempted second-degree murder and possession of methamphetamine. But he pleaded no contest in December to amended charges of two counts of voluntary manslaughter and one count of attempted voluntary manslaughter.
Ray’s defense attorney, Sal Intagliata, in an interview after the sentencing hearing, said Ray fired at the three men because he feared they were after him for money, drugs, revenge or his life over some meth he’d stolen earlier from another man. Prosecutors had asked the judge to order Ray serve about 4 1/2 years more time than he was given, according to court records.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
Comments