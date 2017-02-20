Woman shot through front door hospitalized in critical condition

A woman shot Sunday night after a man fired through the front screen door of a south Wichita home was hospitalized in critical condition.
Police say a man knocked on the door of a home in the 1700 block of South Water, asked for a person by name when someone answered and then fired a gun once at about 10 p.m. The bullet struck a 32-year-old woman. She was taken to a Wichita hospital for treatment. Police had no update on her condition Monday morning.
The shooter fled afterward and is still at large, Wichita police said in an e-mailed statement Monday. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police detectives at 316-268-4407 or Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
A 34-year-old man and 13-year-old child also at the address where the shooting happened were not hurt. The home is near Harry and Broadway.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
Comments