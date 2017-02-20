Pedestrian injured while fending off attackers

A man who was walking Saturday night in southeast Wichita was able to fight off three attackers who were attempting to rob him, according to Wichita police.
In an e-mailed statement, Wichita police officer Charley Davidson said the 57-year-old man was walking home at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of South Pershing when he was approached by a man who asked for his cellphone. That’s near Harry and Oliver.
The victim, Davidson said, then was confronted by two others who approached him from behind and attempted to take his phone, leading to a physical struggle.
Though he was able to keep his phone and fend off the attackers, the victim did receive minor injuries and damage to his device. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Wichita Police Department or call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
