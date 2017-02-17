Crime & Courts

February 17, 2017 10:26 PM

Robbery investigation leads to standoff in south Wichita

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

Motorists are being advised to avoid the 1500 block of South Ida after a man barricaded himself inside a house on Friday, police said.

Officers doing follow-up work on a robbery investigation went to a house on Ida, near Harry, Officer Charley Davidson said. A man refused to come out of the house shortly before 4 p.m. and a standoff ensued.

The man barricaded himself in the attic shortly after 7 p.m. and remained there late Friday night. As a precaution, police advised motorists to avoid the area.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

