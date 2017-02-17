Thanks to public tips, gas station robbery suspect in jail

Thanks to tips from the public, a man police connected to gas station robberies earlier this month in Wichita and Andover is now in jail.
Cody D. Elston, 24, of Derby, was booked into Sedgwick County Jail on Thursday afternoon on suspicion of one count of aggravated robbery for the Feb. 5 hold-up of the Valero at 851 S. Meridian in Wichita.
The Kwik Shop at 114 W. Highway 54 in Andover and the Circle K/Presto at 105 W. Central in Andover were robbed the same day. Authorities have said all three were connected.
Elston had not been formally charged as of Friday morning. Any crimes committed in Butler County would be charged in Butler County District Court.
Elston was arrested Thursday at his home, according to the Sedgwick County Jail’s daily booking report. Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said that after the Wichita Police Department released surveillance photos from the robberies on social media, tips suggesting the suspect’s identity poured in.
“That’s exactly what we were looking for,” he said and thanked the public for help solving what he called a “series of dangerous crimes.”
Police are still looking for information on the cases because a second suspect thought to be involved remains at large. Tips can be called into Wichita police detectives at 316-268-4407 or Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Crime Stoppers tips can also be submitted online at www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com or by text messaging TIP217 plus the information to 274637 (CRIMES). Tipsters remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward if their information leads to an arrest.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
Comments