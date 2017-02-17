Man pulls gun on woman as he breaks into her truck, police say

A woman who spotted a man rifling through her truck Friday morning was surprised with a handgun when she confronted him.
The truck was sitting in the driveway of her home in the 100 block of North Gordon, near Douglas and Meridian, when the man broke into it at around 7:45 a.m., Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said.
“The victim stated that she confronted the suspect, who then brandished a black handgun,” Davidson said. The man took some electronics, possibly a GPS device, from the truck and then fled in a blue two-door pickup truck. The woman, 49, wasn’t hurt.
The woman described the robber as a mustachioed Hispanic man in his 30s wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, 5-feet-5-inches tall and about 145 pounds, Davidson said.
The Wichita Police Department is asking anyone who saw the robbery or recognizes the suspect or vehicle to call the detectives unit at 316-268-4407 or Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. Crime Stoppers tips can also be submitted online at www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com or by text messaging TIP217 plus the information to 274637 (CRIMES).
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
