Robber with assault rifle steals from man outside of Towne West Square

A robber armed with an assault rifle stole a wallet from a man sitting in a Towne West Square mall parking lot late Thursday morning, then fled the scene in a red Camaro with his partner-in-crime.
Wichita police say the man, 40, was inside of a vehicle when the robbers approached him at around 11:30 a.m. The one carrying the assault rifle pointed it at the man and ordered him to turn over some of his property. After getting the wallet, the robbers fled eastbound on Maple in a red 1980s model Camaro, Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said.
The mall is in the 4600 block of West Kellogg, near West Street and Maple.
Davidson said the man wasn’t hurt in the assault. He told police his assailants were:
▪ A white man in his early 20s with brown hair, 5-feet-5-inches tall and about 170 pounds with a white bandana covering his nose and mouth and a black assault rifle in his hands
▪ A white man in his early 20s with brown hair and a brown jacket, 5-feet-8-inches tall and between 170 and 180 pounds with a yellow bandana covering his nose and mouth.
The Wichita Police Department is asking anyone who saw the robbery or recognizes the suspects or vehicle to call the detectives unit at 316-268-4407 or Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
