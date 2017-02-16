Burglars use drive-through window to take drugs

Two burglars stole prescription drugs after breaking into a north Wichita Walgreens store through a pharmacy drive-through window, Wichita police said Thursday.
OxyContin, oxycodone and hydrocodone was taken, according to a police report.
Wichita police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said a store employee at the Walgreens at 9525 E. 21st St. told authorities two men forced their way into the drive-through window at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday and took the drugs – but no money – before leaving on foot.
One man was wearing a camouflage hooded sweatshirt, a white T-shirt, dark pants and gloves, Woodrow said. The other wore a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark pants. Their ages and races are unknown.
Anyone with information about the burglary can call the police department at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
