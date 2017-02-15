Michigan fugitive arrested in Arizona after passing through Kansas

A fugitive wanted in Michigan who was spotted in Kansas on Monday has been arrested in southern Arizona, authorities said Wednesday night.
Brian Freddie Medawar was apprehended southeast of Tucson on a remote stretch of highway, according to information released by the U.S. Marshals Service.
Authorities in Oakland County in Michigan have issued an arrest warrant for Medawar on suspicion of sexual assault and kidnapping, officials said earlier this week. A knive was used during the crime.
Medawar was last seen in the Gardner area in northeast Kansas on Monday, driving south on I-35 in a white Buick Rendezvous with Michigan license tags. Given that route, authorities speculated he was in the Wichita area.
Medawar was apprehended in the Rendezvous on Wednesday. The U.S. Marshals Service task force and the Arizona Department of Public Safety used a helicopter to search for him along highway routes he was suspected of using.
Medawar now awaits extradition to Michigan.
