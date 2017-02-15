Crime & Courts

February 15, 2017 4:58 PM

Valley Center man charged with murder in shooting of brother

By Stan Finger

A Valley Center man was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder in the shooting death of his brother.

Michael Phillips, 36, is accused of fatally shooting James Rotramel, 22, early Sunday at a house in the 8300 block of North 94th Street West, which is a few miles west of Valley Center.

Rotramel was pronounced dead shortly after the shooting was reported. A second man, Kristopher Hooper, 20, was taken to a Wichita hospital with a gunshot wound.

Phillips was charged in Sedgwick County District Court with first-degree murder and aggravated battery. His preliminary hearing is set for March 1. His bond is set at $100,000.

