Valley Center man charged with murder in shooting of brother

A Valley Center man was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder in the shooting death of his brother.
Michael Phillips, 36, is accused of fatally shooting James Rotramel, 22, early Sunday at a house in the 8300 block of North 94th Street West, which is a few miles west of Valley Center.
Rotramel was pronounced dead shortly after the shooting was reported. A second man, Kristopher Hooper, 20, was taken to a Wichita hospital with a gunshot wound.
Phillips was charged in Sedgwick County District Court with first-degree murder and aggravated battery. His preliminary hearing is set for March 1. His bond is set at $100,000.
