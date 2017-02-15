KBI: Teen arrested on suspicion of killing Caney man

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of a Caney man earlier this month, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday.
Following an investigation by the KBI, Stevan Ranes was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Southeast Kansas Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Ranes was booked into jail in connection with the death of Brock Sanders, 25. Sanders was last seen leaving his home on the evening of Feb. 8, according to a statement released by the KBI. His family reported him missing to the Caney Police Department on Feb. 11.
Caney police asked the KBI on Monday for assistance “investigating what authorities believed were suspicious circumstances,” the statement said.
The investigation is ongoing, the KBI said.
