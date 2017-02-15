Road rage may have prompted shooting on I-135, sheriff’s office says

Authorities say a 49-year-old Park City man may have been the victim of a road-rage shooting late Tuesday on I-135.
The man told the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office he was headed north on the highway between K-96 and 53rd Street North when someone in a light-colored car fired at his white Ford F-150 pickup shortly after 10 p.m., sheriff’s Lt. Lin Dehning said. Bullets struck the passenger side of the truck five times.
The man did not see where the car went afterward but thinks the shooter may have turned around in a median to head south.
The man told authorities the car had been tailgating him earlier and that road rage may have prompted the shooting, Dehning said. The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to call investigators at 316-660-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
The truck had about $4,000 worth of damage.
