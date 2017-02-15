Police seek suspect in bakery robbery

Wichita police have posted photos in a robbery at a south Wichita business earlier this week.
The Juarez Bakery in the 2200 block of South Seneca was robbed at about 3 p.m. Feb. 13, Wichita police said on the department’s Facebook page.
The suspect is described by police as a 45-year-old black man, 5-foot-7, weighing about 170 pounds. He was wearing a gray Hollister hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and blue and white shoes. Police are seeking a 2001 gray Buick Century, with the tag number of 112-GBJ. The car is stolen, police said.
If you have any information, call the robbery section at 316-268-4374 or Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County at 316-267-2111.
