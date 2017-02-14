Images from recent robberies released by police

Police have released surveillance images of three recent armed robberies in and near Wichita.
A man walked into the Valero at 851 S. Meridian at about 5 a.m. on Sunday with a handgun and demanded money, police said.
He is described as being white, thin and between 18 and 20 years old. He was about 6 feet tall and wore a red and black-checked jacket, black pants, black bandanna and a beanie, according to images released by police.
At about 12:10 a.m. Monday, a man armed with a handgun walked into the Kwik Shop at 2750 S. Oliver and demanded money. He was described as a white man between 18 and 21 who has shaggy brown hair. He wore a black hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, black shoes and blue material covering his face.
Video showed a second suspect waiting for the robber outside the store, police say.
At 1:52 a.m. Monday, an armed man robbed the Presto at 105 W. Central in Andover, Andover police have said. The robber displayed a handgun and demanded money. Less than two hours later, an armed man robbed the Kwik Shop at 114 W. U.S. 54 in Andover.
Investigators think the robberies are all related.
Anyone with information about the robberies is being asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. Tips can also be sent online at www.WichitaCrimeStoppers.com or via text by typing TIP217 then the message to CRIMES (274637). All ways are secure and anonymous.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments