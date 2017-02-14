Two Wichita officers on leave as part of ‘criminal investigation’

Wichita police confirmed Tuesday that two officers have been put on leave pending an internal investigation brought on by a larger investigation involving the city of Wichita.
In a brief statement, police spokeswoman Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said the investigation “possibly involves misconduct by department members.”
“This case is the result of a criminal investigation being conducted by another law enforcement agency,” Woodrow’s statement continued. “Two police officers have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the internal and criminal investigation.”
News of the police investigation follows a statement by Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell Monday that the city has been the subject of an investigation being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Longwell said he could not disclose details.
Dion Lefler: 316-268-6527, @DionKansas
Comments