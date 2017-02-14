Woman who defrauded 90-year-old man sent to prison

She was given probation after defrauding a 90-year-old man out of thousands of dollars. But now a 40-year-old woman is going to prison.
Laurie Fernandez was convicted in June of taking about $18,000 in gifts, loans and payments for lawn services from a man she met while going door-to-door selling landscaping services, Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said in a statement. The money was taken over three months in 2015.
Following sentencing guidelines, Sedgwick County District Court Judge Bruce Brown granted Fernandez probation and ordered her to pay restitution to the victim. But Brown revoked the probation earlier this month after learning Fernandez tested positive for drugs, failed to pay restitution and absconded from supervision.
Fernandez has been ordered to serve the balance of her 13-month sentence, Bennett said. She is being held in the Sedgwick County Jail.
