Rewards up $10,000 offered in theft of 37 guns

Rewards totaling as much as $10,000 are available for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whomever stole 37 guns from a Wichita sporting goods store on Saturday morning.
Up to $5,000 of that amount is being offered by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The National Shooting Sports Foundation will match that up to $5,000, according to an e-mailed news release from ATF.
Four long guns and 33 handguns were stolen from P-4 Firearms, 1556 N. Broadway, early on Saturday. The long guns include an AK-47, a 12-gauge shotgun and two AR-15s. The handguns includes Rugers, Glocks, Bersas and a Sig Sauer. The store closed for the day in response to the burglary.
Anyone with information about the burglary theft can leave tips:
▪ With ATF at 1-800-283-4867, ATFTips@atf.gov, www.atf.gov/contact/atftips
▪ Through the Reportit app or by visiting www.reportit.com
▪ With Wichita Sedgwick-County Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111, at www.WichitaCrimeStoppers.com or via text by typing TIP217 then the message to CRIMES (274637).
All calls and tips will be kept confidential.
Authorities released a list of the stolen guns. Anyone who comes across them should call 911 immediately, Wichita police have said.
Contributing: Stan Finger of The Wichita Eagle
