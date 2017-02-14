Crime & Courts

Rewards up $10,000 offered in theft of 37 guns

By Amy Renee Leiker

Rewards totaling as much as $10,000 are available for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whomever stole 37 guns from a Wichita sporting goods store on Saturday morning.

Up to $5,000 of that amount is being offered by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The National Shooting Sports Foundation will match that up to $5,000, according to an e-mailed news release from ATF.

Four long guns and 33 handguns were stolen from P-4 Firearms, 1556 N. Broadway, early on Saturday. The long guns include an AK-47, a 12-gauge shotgun and two AR-15s. The handguns includes Rugers, Glocks, Bersas and a Sig Sauer. The store closed for the day in response to the burglary.

Anyone with information about the burglary theft can leave tips:

▪ With ATF at 1-800-283-4867, ATFTips@atf.gov, www.atf.gov/contact/atftips

▪ Through the Reportit app or by visiting www.reportit.com

▪ With Wichita Sedgwick-County Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111, at www.WichitaCrimeStoppers.com or via text by typing TIP217 then the message to CRIMES (274637).

All calls and tips will be kept confidential.

Authorities released a list of the stolen guns. Anyone who comes across them should call 911 immediately, Wichita police have said.

