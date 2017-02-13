Wichita man sentenced to 58 years in shooting death

A Wichita man has been sentenced to serve nearly 60 years in prison.
Sedgwick County Judge Ben Burgess sentenced Travis Johnson to 698 months in prison Monday in connection with the shooting death of JaRon Sanders last year, or 58 years.
On Feb. 21, 2016, Johnson and Sanders were arguing in the street in front of Sanders’ home in the 600 block of North Erie. It was early morning when Johnson shot Sanders in the head, according to a release sent out Monday by District Attorney Marc Bennett, 18th Judicial District of Kansas.
Johnson was found guilty of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm in the Sanders homicide on Jan. 3. He was also found guilty of a 2014 probation violation and an offender registration violation in 2015.
The sentencing was Friday.
Beccy Tanner: 316-268-6336, @beccytanner
