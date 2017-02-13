Sex offender living in Wichita convicted of child porn charge

A registered sex offender living in Wichita pleaded guilty Monday to one count of distributing child pornography.
U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said Jeremy Michael Schmidt, 41, faces 15 to 40 years in federal prison when he is sentenced May 1. Schmidt came under the scrutiny of local investigators after they received four Cyber Tipline Reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and found e-mails where Schmidt provided online links to child pornography, Beall said.
Schmidt was known as Jeremy Michael Davis when he was convicted of possessing child porn in Florida in 2013 but later changed his last name, Beall said.
The Wichita Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the U.S. Attorney’s Office worked on the case.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
Comments