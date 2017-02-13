Wichita officer jailed on suspicion of rape

A Wichita police officer has been jailed on suspicion of rape.
Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter said Monday that Marlon T. Woolcock, 31, was booked on the count after a 31-year-old woman reported a sexual assault in the 1300 block of North Ohio. Woolcock and the woman are acquaintances, he said.
The officer was off duty at the time, Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said. He has since been placed on administrative leave, Ramsay said.
