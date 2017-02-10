Derby man pleads guilty to stealing mail

A Derby man admitted in federal court Friday in Wichita to stealing mail while he worked as a mail carrier, authorities said.
Gary Yenzer, 34, pleaded guilty to one count of mail theft, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said in a statement. In his plea, Yenzer admitted that while working as a mail carrier in rural Sedgwick County last August and September, he stole mail.
Investigators learned Yenzer looked for birthday and anniversary cards so he could remove cash and gift cards. He kept the cash and sold some of the gift cards for cash. He did not use the gift cards, fearing they could be traced back to him.
Sentencing has been set for May 1. The prosecution has agreed to recommend a sentence of a year and a day in prison.
